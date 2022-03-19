CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 69 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.