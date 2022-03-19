CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.