CRA Financial Services LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.94. 4,613,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,749. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

