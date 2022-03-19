Craig Hallum Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 171.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVDL stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

