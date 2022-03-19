Credit Suisse Group Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to CHF 140

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 142 to CHF 140 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNNMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

