Critical Comparison: National Grid (NYSE:NGG) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Grid and Kinetik.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid 0 7 5 0 2.42 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than National Grid.

Dividends

National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National Grid and Kinetik's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid N/A N/A N/A Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Grid and Kinetik's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid $19.33 billion 2.83 $2.15 billion N/A N/A Kinetik $160.62 million 6.50 $99.22 million $5.13 12.52

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Grid has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats National Grid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator. The UK Gas Transmission segment includes the gas transmission networks in Great Britain and system operator in Great Britain. The U.S. Regulated segment involves gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks, and electricity transmission networks in New York and New England. The National Grid Ventures and Other segment comprises all commercial operations in metering with a focus on investment and future activities in emerging growth areas. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

