Critical Contrast: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Butler National alerts:

9.9% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Butler National and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 12.78% 23.17% 9.40% Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 1.03 $1.43 million $0.13 6.18 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 11.37 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butler National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Butler National and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Butler National.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Butler National on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.