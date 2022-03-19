Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$19.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.74. 843,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.54 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

