Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of CRKN opened at $1.68 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.