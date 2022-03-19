Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CRKN opened at $1.68 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

