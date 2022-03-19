CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.