CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

