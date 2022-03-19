CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,821.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

