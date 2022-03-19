CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,821.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.29.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.