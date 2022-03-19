Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Issues Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CGEM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.33. 726,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,493. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
