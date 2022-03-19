Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Issues Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CGEM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.33. 726,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,493. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 34,737.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

