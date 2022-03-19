Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Cut by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

