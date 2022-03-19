Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys Shares of 14,340 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,972 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 270,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 263,207 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

