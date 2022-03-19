Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

