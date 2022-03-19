CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $21.82 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

