CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $105.69

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.69, but opened at $108.30. CVR Partners shares last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAN. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $5.24 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

