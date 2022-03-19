CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.