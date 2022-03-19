D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 51.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

