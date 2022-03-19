Daniel A. Camardo Acquires 132,800 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

