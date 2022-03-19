Daniel Bradbury Sells 8,852 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.