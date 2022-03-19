Darling Ingredients Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 564% compared to the average daily volume of 602 put options.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.