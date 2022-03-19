Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.0966 on Exchanges

Datamine (DAM) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $298,465.35 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00284071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003975 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.81 or 0.01198581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,090,880 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

