David J. Meyer Sells 1,400 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avista stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

