Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Barclays decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

