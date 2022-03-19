DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

