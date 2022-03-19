DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

