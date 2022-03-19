Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.
Defense Metals stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
