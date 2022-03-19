Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $45,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

