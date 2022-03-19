Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $40.69 on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

