Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 11.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 383,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,085,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Specifically, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

