Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €60.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.