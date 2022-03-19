Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,610

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($22.95) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,635 ($21.26).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,477.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,551.48. The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($494,722.50).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

