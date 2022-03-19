DFSocial Gaming Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,244.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $614,801.84 and $2,244.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06959473 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.42 or 0.99731718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041478 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

