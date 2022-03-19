Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.45 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

