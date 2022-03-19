DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.63. 4,117,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,896. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

