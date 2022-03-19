Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.05. 1,041,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

