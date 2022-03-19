Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 184 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

