Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,338,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,570. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29.

