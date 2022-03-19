Disciplined Investments LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.