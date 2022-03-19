Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

VNQI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,359. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

