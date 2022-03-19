Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

