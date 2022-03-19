Divergent Wealth Advisors Takes $991,000 Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after buying an additional 590,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,018. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

