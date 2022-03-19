DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of DMC Global worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 18.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

BOOM opened at $34.79 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.26, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

