DMScript Trading 61.3% Lower This Week (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. DMScript has a total market cap of $30,157.53 and $226.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06959473 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.42 or 0.99731718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041478 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.