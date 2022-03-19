DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $87.26, but opened at $89.02. DocuSign shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1,986 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89, a P/E/G ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.