Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

DG traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. 3,022,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

