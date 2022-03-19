Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

