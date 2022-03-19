Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.66. 408,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,459. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.74 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

